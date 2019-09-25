Titus Wealth Management Has $879,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.62. 73,167,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,580,148. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

