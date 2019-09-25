Titus Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RQI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 155.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 201,015 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 35.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 244,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 63,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 51.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 69.8% during the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

RQI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 312,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.