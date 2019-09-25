Titus Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,389,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,319,606. The company has a market cap of $380.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

