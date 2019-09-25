Titus Wealth Management Sells 8,134 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,106,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 92,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 89,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 63,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 97,334,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,395,582. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

