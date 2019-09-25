TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 126.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,806. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

