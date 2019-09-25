Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Receives $36.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,624,017.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,013. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

