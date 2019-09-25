Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,299 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 210.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 52,111 shares during the period. Kynikos Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $4,470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 177.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $181.37. 66,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,908. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $203.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

