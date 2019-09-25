Total (NYSE:TOT) Shares Gap Down to $51.21

Total SA (NYSE:TOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.62, but opened at $51.21. Total shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 2,677,089 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Total by 5.1% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the second quarter worth about $8,445,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Total by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

