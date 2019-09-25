Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $131,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4,300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after buying an additional 251,501 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,243,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 243,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 62,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

