Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 79.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

HUBB stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $134.07. 3,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,862. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

