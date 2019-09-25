Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 17,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

