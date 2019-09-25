Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $129,000 in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

