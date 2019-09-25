Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 12,420 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

CONE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 19,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

