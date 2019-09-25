Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 38,199 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 93.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 169.6% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

