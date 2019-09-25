Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 991 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

In related news, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks bought 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $293,949.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,659.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,780 shares of company stock worth $3,003,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 178,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

