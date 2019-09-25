Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $373,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

