Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $527,000 in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 69,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,501. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

