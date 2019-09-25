Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $155,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.67. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,021. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

