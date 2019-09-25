Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LTC Properties by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 302,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1,596.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 280,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other LTC Properties news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LTC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 135,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

