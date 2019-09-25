Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.