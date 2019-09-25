Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 57,034 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,034 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

