Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 934 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 251,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,881 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

