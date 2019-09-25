TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.75

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.97. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 713,821 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. TPG Telecom’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

