Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.47.

AAPL stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.13. 1,391,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $994.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

