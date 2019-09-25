Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,330.53

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,330.53 and traded as high as $1,344.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,318.00, with a volume of 678,103 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.78 ($18.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,271.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

In other news, insider Coline McConville acquired 68 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

