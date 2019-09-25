Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.00. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tree Island Steel in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$52.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

