Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.64

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and traded as low as $34.00. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 35,926 shares trading hands.

TSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Monday, June 24th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.86. The company has a market cap of $34.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

Tri-star Resources Company Profile (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

