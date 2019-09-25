Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $201.29

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.29 and traded as high as $197.43. Trifast shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 31,224 shares trading hands.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.61. The company has a market cap of $237.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

In other Trifast news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 100,000 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £192,000 ($250,882.01).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

