Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The stock traded as high as C$29.68 and last traded at C$29.67, approximately 4,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.34.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.20 million. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

