Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.85.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.09 and a beta of 1.22. Twilio has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 19,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $2,185,385.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $140,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,201 shares of company stock worth $20,557,709. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Twilio by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

