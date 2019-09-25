UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,623 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Republic Services worth $111,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. 41,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

