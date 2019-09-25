UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Constellation Brands worth $101,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,622.8% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 479.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average is $194.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

