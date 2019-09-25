UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Domino’s Pizza worth $108,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.54.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

