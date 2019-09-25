UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $94.32 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $94,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after acquiring an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,166,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 604,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,904,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,001. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.