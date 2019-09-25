UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $98.88 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $98,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 110,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

