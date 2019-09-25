UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,094 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $105,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,218 shares of company stock worth $611,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

McKesson stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,935. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

