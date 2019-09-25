UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,352 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $129,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.95.

In related news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

