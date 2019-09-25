UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$10.37 ($7.35) and last traded at A$10.43 ($7.40), approximately 573,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.57 ($7.50).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$11.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 93 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

