Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Lowered to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was downgraded by research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 41,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,049. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.