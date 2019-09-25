Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 98,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.94. 1,595,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,399. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

