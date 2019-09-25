United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 243,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 183,324 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 461,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

