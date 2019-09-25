United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 173.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 110.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,604. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $100.41 and a 1 year high of $141.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

