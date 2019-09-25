United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. 19,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2018 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

