United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,047 shares of company stock worth $1,693,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

