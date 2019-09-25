United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $297,000 in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

PGRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 2,488,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $188.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

