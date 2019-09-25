United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,313. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.