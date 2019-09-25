United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,313.00 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $90,652.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

