Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Display worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $7,082,046.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,508. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark set a $175.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.56. 73,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,356. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

