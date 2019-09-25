Urban Exposure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.67 (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UEX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.85). 3,808,764 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 29.36, a current ratio of 29.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 million and a PE ratio of -40.63. Urban Exposure has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Several analysts have commented on UEX shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

