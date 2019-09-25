US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $57.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

